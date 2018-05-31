5/31/18 - Summer Jobs

By Chris Conroy

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

What was your first job? Mine was hauling doors and cabinets around a construction site in Destin, Florida as a teenager. I learned a lot about hard work and what it meant to earn my own money. But I also learned some quality life lessons like responsibility, leadership, and teamwork.

This is the time of year when many teens look for that all-important summer job. And, for many, it’s their first job ever. Some teenagers have a tough time finding that first job. Most are part-time jobs requiring little previous experience. The problem is that many of these positions are filled by experienced adults who work several part-time jobs just trying to make ends meet. Many young adults will tell you that there aren't enough quality full-time jobs open for life-experienced adults. Working several part time jobs is the only way for them to survive and I respect that.

The unfortunate truth is that teenagers are denied that first opportunity to show responsibility, get experience, and prove themselves. We, as business leaders, need to notice this trend and find opportunities - both for teens and those with more experience.

It will help today and tomorrow, making this A Better Heartland.

