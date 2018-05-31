Oran wins Class 1 State baseball title - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Oran wins Class 1 State baseball title

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
The Oran baseball team defeated St. Elizabeth 4-1 Thursday in O'Fallon, Missouri to claim the Class 1 State Championship. (Source: pixabay.com) The Oran baseball team defeated St. Elizabeth 4-1 Thursday in O'Fallon, Missouri to claim the Class 1 State Championship. (Source: pixabay.com)
(KFVS) -

The Oran baseball team defeated St. Elizabeth 4-1 Thursday in O'Fallon, Missouri to claim the Class 1 State Championship.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The Eagles took a 3-0 early lead and never looked back to add to their rich tradition.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Alex Reyes returns to DL, 3 recalled from Memphis

    Alex Reyes returns to DL, 3 recalled from Memphis

    Thursday, May 31 2018 7:49 PM EDT2018-05-31 23:49:34 GMT
    St. Louis Cardinals starter Alex Reyes throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)St. Louis Cardinals starter Alex Reyes throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

    Alex Reyes lasted just one start in his return from the DL before returning to the injury list.

    Alex Reyes lasted just one start in his return from the DL before returning to the injury list.

  • Heartland Sports scores 5/31

    Heartland Sports scores 5/31

    Thursday, May 31 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-05-31 23:41:57 GMT
    High school sports 5/31 (Source: KFVS)High school sports 5/31 (Source: KFVS)

    High School state tournament scores 5/31 

    High School state tournament scores 5/31 

  • Oran wins Class 1 State baseball title

    Oran wins Class 1 State baseball title

    Thursday, May 31 2018 5:08 PM EDT2018-05-31 21:08:57 GMT
    The Oran baseball team defeated St. Elizabeth 4-1 Thursday in O'Fallon, Missouri to claim the Class 1 State Championship. (Source: pixabay.com)The Oran baseball team defeated St. Elizabeth 4-1 Thursday in O'Fallon, Missouri to claim the Class 1 State Championship. (Source: pixabay.com)

    The Oran baseball team defeated St. Elizabeth 4-1 Thursday in O'Fallon, Missouri to claim the Class 1 State Championship.

    The Oran baseball team defeated St. Elizabeth 4-1 Thursday in O'Fallon, Missouri to claim the Class 1 State Championship.

    •   
Powered by Frankly