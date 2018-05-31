Paducah, KY man accused of firing shots at passing car

A western Kentucky man is accused of firing shots at a passing car and now faces charges.

According to Paducah Police, Larry Sergent, 52, of Paducah, Ky. was arrested on a charge of first-degree wanton endangerment.

After getting a call of shots fired around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, police responded to South 22nd Street.

When they arrived, Sergent said "It was me" according to police. During a search, police found a gun on the man in his waistband.

Sergent told officers someone drove by and fired a shot at him, and he fired shots at the car. He believed it was a BB gun that the car's occupants were firing.

Later police found the car and found out it had been hit in the hood going through the windshield and two times in the driver's side door.

Both car passengers were 16-years-old.

Sergent was taken to the McCracken County Jail.

