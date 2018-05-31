Happy birthday, Kentucky - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Happy birthday, Kentucky

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

Kentucky was granted statehood on June 1, 1792.

It was the first U.S. state west of the Appalachian Mountains.

According to History.com, Daniel Boone was one of Kentucky's most prominent explorers. It's also known as the home of the Kentucky Derby horse race and bluegrass music, pioneered by Kentucky native Bill Monroe.

Some other facts include:

  • Capital - Frankfort
  • Size - 40,411 square miles
  • Nickname - Bluegrass State
  • Motto - United we stand, divided we fall
  • Tree - Tulip Poplar
  • Flower - Goldenrod
  • Bird - Cardinal

