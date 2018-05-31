Happy birthday, Kentucky

Kentucky was granted statehood on June 1, 1792.

It was the first U.S. state west of the Appalachian Mountains.

According to History.com, Daniel Boone was one of Kentucky's most prominent explorers. It's also known as the home of the Kentucky Derby horse race and bluegrass music, pioneered by Kentucky native Bill Monroe.

Some other facts include:

Capital - Frankfort

Size - 40,411 square miles

Nickname - Bluegrass State

Motto - United we stand, divided we fall

Tree - Tulip Poplar

Flower - Goldenrod

Bird - Cardinal

