Judge throws out settlement in Kentucky foster care case

A semi truck vs. pickup truck crash has closed US 62/US 641 interchange at the west end of Kentucky Dam in Marshall County, Ky.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Thursday, May 30 due to severe weather.
The Paducah Police and Fire Departments are investigating two fires that happened this month in the downtown area.
In a bipartisan effort, Illinois Lawmakers agree on a new state budget on Thursday, May 31.
According to the Perry County Missouri Sheriff's Office, Highway 51 in Missouri is back open after a crash on Thursday, May 31.
