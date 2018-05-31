Frozen breakfast burritos recalled due to possible foreign matter contamination

The frozen breakfast burritos are being recalled due to possible foreign matter contamination. (Source: Food Safety and Inspection Service)

Ruiz Food Products, Inc., a Denison, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 50,706 pounds of frozen breakfast burritos that may be contaminated with extraneous material, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Thursday, May 31.

The frozen cook and serve breakfast burritos were produced on March 3, 2018.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

3.38-lb. plastic wrapped packages containing 12 Count, 4.5-ounce individually wrapped frozen El Monterey Signature Burritos, eggs, sausage, cheese and potato with lot code 18062 and 18063 and a best if used date of 3/3/2019 or 3/4/2019.

The products under recall bear establishment number “EST. 17523A” on the back of the packaging.

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.



The problem was discovered after the company received complaints from consumers who reported finding white, semi-rigid plastic pieces in the product.



There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or illnesses related to this product.



Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



Consumers with questions about the recall should contact the company’s consumer line at 800-772-6474.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.



Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.