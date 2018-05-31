MO State Auditor to conduct audits of governor's, lt. governor's offices following Greitens resignation

The Missouri State Auditor's Office will conduct audits of the governor's and lieutenant governor's offices following Greitens resignation. (Source: Missouri General Assembly)

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced on Thursday, May 31 that her office will conduct audits of the governor and lieutenant governor.

This is due to the Governor Eric Greitens' resignation.

The State Auditor's Office performs closeout audits of statewide offices to assist in transitions and ensure that incoming officials are aware of areas for improvement.

According to the office, it recently notified the offices of the governor and lieutenant governor notifying them of the audits and requiring preservation of documents. Auditors will review office operations and financial activity through the last day of the statewide elected officials' service.

Closeout audits were last conducted in 2017 when the current officials took office. At that time, the governor's office received a rating of "fair" and the lieutenant governor's office received an overall performance rating of "good."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Also on Thursday, Galloway praised the efforts of the Missouri House of Representatives' Special Investigative Committee on Oversight and urged the legislature to continue efforts to root out and "combat the influence of dark money and secret donors on state government."

She encouraged the legislature to move forward with its investigation into coordination between dark-money organizations and state entities.

You can click here to read a full copy of the letter or read it below.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.