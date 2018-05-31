Heartland Sports scores 5/31 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports scores 5/31

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
High School state tournament scores 5/31

Boys Baseball

Class 1 State Tournament

St. Elizabeth 1
Oran 4

Girl's Soccer

Class 2 State Tournament

Christian 1
Notre Dame 0

Class 1 State Tournament

St. Vincent 2
Principia 0

