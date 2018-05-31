NHL's St. Louis Blues announce affiliate extension in Tulsa - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

NHL's St. Louis Blues announce affiliate extension in Tulsa

The agreement allows the Blues to assign and recall players from Tulsa as well as San Antonio, which plays in a AAA league. (Source: KFVS) The agreement allows the Blues to assign and recall players from Tulsa as well as San Antonio, which plays in a AAA league. (Source: KFVS)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - The National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues have announced an extension of its affiliate agreement with the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.

Blues president and general manager Doug Armstrong made the announcement Thursday, following the team's announcement in October of an extension of its affiliate agreement with the San Antonio Rampage of the American Hockey League.

The agreement extends the agreement that began last year with the Oilers, who play in the Mountain Division of the ECHL, which was formerly known as the East Coast Hockey League and is considered a AA league.

The agreement allows the Blues to assign and recall players from Tulsa as well as San Antonio, which plays in a AAA league.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Alex Reyes returns to DL, 3 recalled from Memphis

    Alex Reyes returns to DL, 3 recalled from Memphis

    Thursday, May 31 2018 7:49 PM EDT2018-05-31 23:49:34 GMT
    St. Louis Cardinals starter Alex Reyes throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)St. Louis Cardinals starter Alex Reyes throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

    Alex Reyes lasted just one start in his return from the DL before returning to the injury list.

    Alex Reyes lasted just one start in his return from the DL before returning to the injury list.

  • Heartland Sports scores 5/31

    Heartland Sports scores 5/31

    Thursday, May 31 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-05-31 23:41:57 GMT
    High school sports 5/31 (Source: KFVS)High school sports 5/31 (Source: KFVS)

    High School state tournament scores 5/31 

    High School state tournament scores 5/31 

  • Oran wins Class 1 State baseball title

    Oran wins Class 1 State baseball title

    Thursday, May 31 2018 5:08 PM EDT2018-05-31 21:08:57 GMT
    The Oran baseball team defeated St. Elizabeth 4-1 Thursday in O'Fallon, Missouri to claim the Class 1 State Championship. (Source: pixabay.com)The Oran baseball team defeated St. Elizabeth 4-1 Thursday in O'Fallon, Missouri to claim the Class 1 State Championship. (Source: pixabay.com)

    The Oran baseball team defeated St. Elizabeth 4-1 Thursday in O'Fallon, Missouri to claim the Class 1 State Championship.

    The Oran baseball team defeated St. Elizabeth 4-1 Thursday in O'Fallon, Missouri to claim the Class 1 State Championship.

    •   
Powered by Frankly