NHL's St. Louis Blues announce affiliate extension in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - The National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues have announced an extension of its affiliate agreement with the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.

Blues president and general manager Doug Armstrong made the announcement Thursday, following the team's announcement in October of an extension of its affiliate agreement with the San Antonio Rampage of the American Hockey League.

The agreement extends the agreement that began last year with the Oilers, who play in the Mountain Division of the ECHL, which was formerly known as the East Coast Hockey League and is considered a AA league.

The agreement allows the Blues to assign and recall players from Tulsa as well as San Antonio, which plays in a AAA league.

