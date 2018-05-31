Williamson Co., IL man facing multiple drug charges

A Williamson County, Illinois man is facing multiple drug charges after a home was searched in Herrin. (Source: Raycom Media)

Leonard Falcone, 49, was arrested for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group, Falcone also had a search warrant out of Jefferson County, Ill. for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.

He was taken to the Williamson County Jail.

SIEG, along with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team and the Herrin Police Department executed the search warrant at a home on B Lane in Herrin.

SIEG is a multi-jurisdictional unit comprised of agents from the Illinois State Police, Herrin Police Department and Williamson County Sheriff's Office. Contributing members of the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group are Cambria Police Department, Carterville Police Department, Crainville Police Department, Creal Springs Police Department, Energy Police Department, Johnston City Police Department and Pittsburg Police Department.

