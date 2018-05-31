Perryville, MO police arrest man in 2017 burglary investigation

In September of 2017 a business in Perryville, Missouri was burglarized. That suspect has been arrested according to the Perryville Police Department. (Source: Raycom Media)

In September of 2017 a business in Perryville, Missouri was burglarized. That suspect has been arrested according to the Perryville Police Department.

Ryan Roldan, 21, of Perryville is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of stealing, $750 or more. His bond is set at $15,000.

According to police it happened on Saturday, November 11 around 11:30 p.m. Perryville Police Officers were called out to R&P Oil Company in reference to a burglary alarm sounding. Officers found the drive-thru window had been smashed and it appeared someone had been inside the business.

Officer said the reviewed security video and obtained information on a suspect being a white or Hispanic male wearing dark color clothes. The security footage also showed that the suspect entered once, took items and then fled on foot.

The suspect then returned an hour and a half later, took a trash bag full of items and again fled on foot. During a search of the area, officers said they recovered the trash bag full of stolen merchandise totaling over $2500 from the business. They also discovered a blood sample from the drive-thru window area which was sent to the Highway Patrol Crime Lab.

Results from the crime lab resulted in a hit of the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) for Ryan Roldan. Roldan was contacted and a DNA sample was obtained from him and sent to the crime lab.

Upon receiving the report from the crime lab that the two samples were a match, officers obtained information on Roldan's whereabouts, arrested him, and transported him to the police department to obtain warrants.

