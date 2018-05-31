Hamilton Co. Sheriff's Office investigating pizza restaurant robbery

Deputies in Hamilton County, Illinois are investigating a reported robbery at a pizza place. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery at a pizza restaurant on Wednesday, May 30.

According to deputies, at 10:18 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call from a woman that Auten's Pizza House was robbed.

Deputies, the McLeansboro Police Department and Illinois State Police all responded to the scene.

The suspect is believed to be a man, around 5-feet 8-inches tall, with a medium build, wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie. Deputies say no weapon was shown.

The suspect reportedly ran away with an undetermined amount of cash in a green Banterra Bank bag.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the McLeansboro Police Department at 618-643-4357 or the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 618-643-2511.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.