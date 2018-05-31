West Frankfort, IL man arrested on six counts of child molestation

Ronald Newbold was arrested with six counts of child-molestation (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Department)

Ronald Newbold was arrested with six counts of child-molestation (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Department)

A West Frankfort, Illinois man has been arrested on child molestation charges.

According to Franklin County, Il Sheriff Don Jones, 51-year-old Ronald G. Newbold was wanted in St. Charles, Missouri on an outstanding warrant alleging six counts of child molestation-child less than 14 years of age.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

He was arrested without incident according to Sheriff Jones and is being held in the Franklin County Jail on $150,000 cash bond.

Newbold is awaiting extradition to Missouri.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.