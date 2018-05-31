West Frankfort, IL man arrested on six counts of child molestati - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

West Frankfort, IL man arrested on six counts of child molestation

Ronald Newbold was arrested with six counts of child-molestation (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Department) Ronald Newbold was arrested with six counts of child-molestation (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Department)
WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) -

A West Frankfort, Illinois man has been arrested on child molestation charges. 

According to Franklin County, Il Sheriff Don Jones, 51-year-old Ronald G. Newbold was wanted in St. Charles, Missouri on an outstanding warrant alleging six counts of child molestation-child less than 14 years of age. 

He was arrested without incident according to Sheriff Jones and is being held in the Franklin County Jail on $150,000 cash bond. 

Newbold is awaiting extradition to Missouri. 

