Both lanes of Hwy 51 open after semi crash near Chester Bridge

A semi truck vs. pickup truck crash has closed US 62/US 641 interchange at the west end of Kentucky Dam in Marshall County, Ky.
A semi truck vs. pickup truck crash has closed US 62/US 641 interchange at the west end of Kentucky Dam in Marshall County, Ky.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Thursday, May 30 due to severe weather.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Thursday, May 30 due to severe weather.
The Paducah Police and Fire Departments are investigating two fires that happened this month in the downtown area.
The Paducah Police and Fire Departments are investigating two fires that happened this month in the downtown area.
In a bipartisan effort, Illinois Lawmakers agree on a new state budget on Thursday, May 31.
In a bipartisan effort, Illinois Lawmakers agree on a new state budget on Thursday, May 31.
According to the Perry County Missouri Sheriff's Office, Highway 51 in Missouri is back open after a crash on Thursday, May 31.
According to the Perry County Missouri Sheriff's Office, Highway 51 in Missouri is back open after a crash on Thursday, May 31.
In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.
In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.
Jared Shamburger, 17, recently got a new gym membership with his family. His dad and older brother have been lifting weights for years, and he felt the need to go hard to "catch up to them," he said.
Jared Shamburger, 17, recently got a new gym membership with his family. His dad and older brother have been lifting weights for years, and he felt the need to go hard to "catch up to them," he said.
Racist posts to social media after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a Louisiana highway have been met with disgust and outrage.
Racist posts to social media after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a Louisiana highway have been met with disgust and outrage.
NBC News has confirmed with the Dickson County 911 Center that Steven Wiggins took Sgt. Daniel Baker’s gun and car prior to killing the Dickson County deputy on Wednesday morning.
NBC News has confirmed with the Dickson County 911 Center that Steven Wiggins took Sgt. Daniel Baker’s gun and car prior to killing the Dickson County deputy on Wednesday morning.
Chesterfield County officials said the 19-year-old mother who is the prime suspect in the death of her 11-month-old daughter was distressed because the child's father was dead and his family wanted to get custody of the child.
Chesterfield County officials said the 19-year-old mother who is the prime suspect in the death of her 11-month-old daughter was distressed because the child's father was dead and his family wanted to get custody of the child.
In 11 states, the most-Googled “how to spell” word is beautiful.
In 11 states, the most-Googled “how to spell” word is beautiful.
The daughter of a fallen Fort Bragg soldier is the star of her third viral social media post - but this time, it features her father's band of brothers keeping a watchful eye on her.
The daughter of a fallen Fort Bragg soldier is the star of her third viral social media post - but this time, it features her father's band of brothers keeping a watchful eye on her.
The mother of an 11-month-old baby that was found dead in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon is now accused of stuffing her daughter’s body in a garbage bag, then in a diaper box and hiding the box in the woods.
The mother of an 11-month-old baby that was found dead in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon is now accused of stuffing her daughter’s body in a garbage bag, then in a diaper box and hiding the box in the woods.
According to Chester County EMS, emergency officials were dispatched for a hard landing at SkyDive Carolina in Chester.
According to Chester County EMS, emergency officials were dispatched for a hard landing at SkyDive Carolina in Chester.
Methvin was charged with third-degree felony drug possession and placed in the St. John's County, FL, jail.
Methvin was charged with third-degree felony drug possession and placed in the St. John's County, FL, jail.