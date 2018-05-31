Both lanes of Hwy 51 open after semi crash near Chester Bridge - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Both lanes of Hwy 51 open after semi crash near Chester Bridge

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
According to the Perry County Missouri Sheriff's Office, Highway 51 in Missouri is back open after a crash on Thursday, May 31. (Source: KFVS)
PERRY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

According to the Perry County Missouri Sheriff's Office, Highway 51 in Missouri is back open after a crash on Thursday, May 31.

This was two miles south of the Chester Bridge on the Missouri side.

The road had been closed due to a traffic crash involving two semis.

