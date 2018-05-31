Cape Central alum, Jonah B. Roop graduates from the U.S. Air Force Academy

(Jonah B. Roop of Cape Girardeau has graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy. Source: KFVS)

Jonah B. Roop has graduated with a bachelor of science degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Roop graduated from Cape Central High School in 2014 and now will be commissioned as a second lieutenant.

The U.S. Air Force Academy is a four-year military institution for higher education that develops and inspires new air and space leaders with a vision for the future.

Its curriculum provides cadets with education, instruction, training and experience in academics, military training, athletic and physical conditioning, and spiritual and ethical development.

The new lieutenants will move on to serve as engineers, navigators, pilots, maintenance officers or professionals in various technical fields.

Other cadets could go on to graduate or medical school with special scholarships, or go directly to non-rated Air Force-wide assignments.

Jonah B. Roop is the son of Denise and Phillip Roop of Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

