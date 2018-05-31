This week in music: 1976 Diana Ross - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Let's turn back the clock and check out some sounds of the 70's.

It was on the this week in 1976 Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Dorothy Moore at number five with Misty Blue.  The song was a country hit for Eddy Arnold in 1966 and has been recorded by numerous artists over the years.  But it was Moore who put an R&B spin on Misty Blue and enjoyed the biggest hit of her career.   

A disco tune was in the number four position. Get Up and Boogie was the German group Silver Convention's follow up to their number one hit Fly Robin Fly.  
The song was mostly an instrumental and only had six spoken words, "Get up and boogie! That's right!".

At number three was Elvin Bishop with Fooled Around and Fell in Love.  The song was written and credited to Bishop, but the vocals were performed by a backup singer in his band.  That singer was named Mickey Thomas.  That name may not sound familiar, but you've heard him on several hit songs through the years.  He joined Jefferson Starship after the departure of Marty Balin and provided vocals on many of the group's hits when in the 1980's when they were known as just Starship.  Those hits included:  We Built This City, Sara and Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now.
  
Paul McCartney's group Wings was in the number two position with Silly Love Songs.  McCartney wrote the song in response to critics who accused him of writing love songs that were "silly."  McCartney has the last laugh as Silly Love Songs spent five weeks at number one.  Billboard ranked it as the number one single of the year and it ranks as number 31 on the All Time Hot 100.

But in the top spot for this week in '76 was Diana Ross with the disco hit Love Hangover.   In the recording studio, engineers installed a strobe light to get Ross in a disco mood.   It was the fourth number one hit by Ross as a solo artist. At that time, she broke the record for female artists with the most number one hits.  She had been tied with Connie Francis, Cher, Helen Reddy and Roberta Flack who all had three chart toppers.    

