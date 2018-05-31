Benton, KY police ask for help identifying person

Benton, Ky police are hoping to identify this person (Source: Benton, KY Police Department)

Benton, Kentucky police are hoping to identify a person and are asking for the public's assistance.

They posted two photos of the individual on their social media.

Anyone with information can contact the police department at 270-527-3126 or dispatch at 270-527-1333.

