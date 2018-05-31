Illinois House set to take up $38 billion spending plan

A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Thursday, May 30 due to severe weather.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested one person in connection with the shooting death of a Dickson County deputy
A McCracken County, Kentucky couple was arrested on drug charges on Thursday, May 31.
Let's turn back the clock and spin some records from 43 years ago. This week in 1975 Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had John Denver at number 5 with Thank God I'm a Country Boy.
Benton, Kentucky police are searching for a person and are asking for the public's assistance.
