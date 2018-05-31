Illinois House set to take up $38 billion spending plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois General Assembly enters its final day of the spring session halfway to sending Gov. Bruce Rauner what both Democrats and Republicans say is a balanced budget.

The Senate voted 56-2 on a $38.5 billion spending plan Wednesday night. It's for the budget year that begins July 1.

The action moves the plan to the House. Negotiators there have been in on Senate discussions so it's likely to get a thumbs-up there.

Senate debate was immersed in collegiately and compliments. They replaced the rancor of the past three years. Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democrats controlling the General Assembly couldn't agree on a budget during Rauner's first two years. Lawmakers forced him to accept a plan with an income-tax increase last summer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.