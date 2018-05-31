More than $11,000 of drugs seized, man arrested in Paducah, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

More than $11,000 of drugs seized, man arrested in Paducah, KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Briar Rushing was arrested on drug trafficking charges (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Briar Rushing was arrested on drug trafficking charges (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
Methamphetamine and money was seized (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Methamphetamine and money was seized (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A Massac County, Kentucky fugitive was arrested after running from deputies in Paducah, Ky.

According to Sheriff's Department officials, on Wednesday, May 31 McCracken County Sheriff Detectives arrested Briar Z. Rushing, 26, on numerous charges.

Rushing has outstanding warrants for first-degree assault, felony probation violation, and failure to appear in court. He was charged with fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest and trafficking in methamphetamine

Drug detectives and deputy US marshals found Rushing on foot near the intersection of Old Mayfield Road and Beiderman Street in Paducah around 1:30 a.m.

They said he dropped several bags he was carrying and immediately fled on foot. Rushing was caught after a brief foot chase.

During a search of Rushing’s person, detectives seized methamphetamine and $699 that is believed to be proceeds from illicit drug sales. A search of Rushing’s bags revealed additional crystal methamphetamine.

In total detectives seized 118 grams of crystal methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $11,800

Rushing was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

