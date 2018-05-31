More than $11,000 of drugs seized, man arrested in Paducah, KY

A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Thursday, May 30 due to severe weather.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested one person in connection with the shooting death of a Dickson County deputy
A McCracken County, Kentucky couple was arrested on drug charges on Thursday, May 31.
Let's turn back the clock and spin some records from 43 years ago. This week in 1975 Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had John Denver at number 5 with Thank God I'm a Country Boy.
Benton, Kentucky police are searching for a person and are asking for the public's assistance.
Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.
The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison.
The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die."
The mother of an 11-month-old baby that was found dead in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon is now accused of stuffing her daughter’s body in a garbage bag, then in a diaper box and hiding the box in the woods.
The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.
Maurice Adams Jr., 8, helped a woman with a walker make it up a set of stairs. Adams was with his mother when he saw the woman struggling, so he jumped out of the car and gave her a helping hand.
The mother says classmates began calling her daughter “ugly” and “weird” after her father’s death of a drug overdose in 2016.
An 11-year-old southwest Ohio girl is marking another item off her bucket list as she continues to fight Stage 4 cancer.
There are plenty of free doughnuts for the taking if you know where to go on Friday.
Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?
