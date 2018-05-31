What you need to know May 31 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know May 31

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Storms will start out the morning (Source: Stock image/Raycom Media) Storms will start out the morning (Source: Stock image/Raycom Media)
(KFVS) -

Good morning, it is Thursday, May 31.

First Alert Forecast

Today is a First Alert Action Day for the Heartland. There are scattered storms forming right now.

They will stick around for the entire morning. Hail is possibly but Laura Wibbenmeyer says she does not expect the morning storms to be severe.

The main focus is on the afternoon and evening hours when severe storms are more likely. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threat, but an isolated tornado could also happen. 

We’re watching for more scattered storms Saturday afternoon and evening. The Heartland is outlooked for severe storms. Ahead of the storms, it will be very hot and humid, with feels-like temps closing in on 100 degrees.

Cooler air will fill in behind the storms. Lower dew points could last most of next week.

Making headlines

  1. State lawmakers reflect on Missouri Governor's announcement.
  2. The Illinois State Police District 22 said the person of interest in a Massac County, Il shooting has been taken into custody.
  3. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a man in connection with the shooting death of a deputy. 

Trending web stories

Have you made your plans yet? National Doughnut Day is Friday.

An 11-year-old girl battling Stage 4 cancer was named prom queen in this Ohio town.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here, or on your mobile device here.

  • Social posts after pedestrian struck and killed met with outrage

    Posts to social media following a fatal accident involving a pedestrian on US 171 have been met with outrage. (Source: Snapchat)Posts to social media following a fatal accident involving a pedestrian on US 171 have been met with outrage. (Source: Snapchat)

    Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.

  • Deputies: Intoxicated NE mother smothered son while sleeping

    The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison. (Source: KETV/Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison. (Source: KETV/Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)

    The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison.

  • Florida school shooting suspect foretold intention in videos

    In this April 27, 2018, file photo, Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, looks up while in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)In this April 27, 2018, file photo, Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, looks up while in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)

    The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die."

