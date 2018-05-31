What you need to know May 31

Storms will start out the morning (Source: Stock image/Raycom Media)

Good morning, it is Thursday, May 31.

First Alert Forecast

Today is a First Alert Action Day for the Heartland. There are scattered storms forming right now.

They will stick around for the entire morning. Hail is possibly but Laura Wibbenmeyer says she does not expect the morning storms to be severe.

The main focus is on the afternoon and evening hours when severe storms are more likely. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threat, but an isolated tornado could also happen.

We’re watching for more scattered storms Saturday afternoon and evening. The Heartland is outlooked for severe storms. Ahead of the storms, it will be very hot and humid, with feels-like temps closing in on 100 degrees.

Cooler air will fill in behind the storms. Lower dew points could last most of next week.

Have you made your plans yet? National Doughnut Day is Friday.

An 11-year-old girl battling Stage 4 cancer was named prom queen in this Ohio town.

