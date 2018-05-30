State law makers reflect on MO Governors announcement - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

State law makers reflect on MO Governors announcement

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
Kathy Swan (Source: www.house.mo.gov)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

How did the Governor's legal troubles affect the state legislature, and how will it change the Missouri GOP moving forward.

Kathy Swan talked with KFVS today about the last few months and what's next.

Swan said she felt the legislature was not affected and says the number of bills they passed is proof. This past session they passed 149 bills. That's up near double from the previous session where they only made it through 76.

But as far as the GOP's future goes, it's too early to tell.

"You know if you would have asked me earlier how effective you think we're going to be as a legislature and how successful this session I probably would have thought well, we probably won't get a lot of things passed and it will probably be about what it was last year, but it wasn't," said Swan, comparing the future of the GOP to the past legislative session.

She also said that this shouldn't affect anything moving forward with the legislature.Swan's expecting Lieutenant Governor Parsons to take over and have an easy transition.

