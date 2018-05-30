State law makers reflect on MO Governors announcement

ISP is asking residents in the Unionville area to lock the doors to their residence, vehicles, and be on the watch for the man.
Two people were arrested following a traffic stop in McCracken County, Ky. on May 30 at 12:14 a.m.
A spokeswoman for St. Louis' top prosecutor says the office agreed to drop a computer tampering charge against Gov. Eric Greitens after his attorneys suggested he would resign if the case was dismissed.
A special board meeting of the Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees took place in Springfield, Illinois on Wednesday, May 29.
Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.
The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.
A four-year-old girl was killed after a shooting Tuesday night in LaPlace. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about shots fired in the 100 block of Joe Parquet Circle.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Dickson woman has been charged in connection with the death of a Dickson County deputy on Wednesday morning.
Authorities are on the scene of an Amtrack train that hit a vehicle in Lipscomb.
A warning from the FBI..Reboot your router to stop Russian-Linked malware.
The mother of an 11-month-old baby that was found dead in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon is now accused of stuffing her daughter’s body in a garbage bag, then in a diaper box and hiding the box in the woods.
Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...
When you drop your car off to get serviced, you expect it to get it back the way you brought it in.
