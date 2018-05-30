IL baseball sectionals scores - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IL baseball sectionals scores

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: pixabay.com) (Source: pixabay.com)
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

Here are the sectional scores from Illinois:

Class 3A softball

Herrin 1

Freeburg 4

_________________

Class 3A baseball

Troy (Triad) 6

Marion 0

