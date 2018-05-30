Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County, KY

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Calvin Bingham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Calvin Bingham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
Christian Ringstaff (source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Christian Ringstaff (source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Two people were arrested following a traffic stop in McCracken County, Ky. on May 30 at 12:14 a.m.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, deputies stopped a vehicle going too slow on I-24. Deputies determined immediately that the driver, 25-year-old Calvin Bingham, was under the influence.

Bingham's license was also suspended from a previous DUI conviction. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found used hypodermic syringes and needles and a baggie of suspected Marijuana. A search of the passenger, 27-year-old, Christian Ringstaff, suspected marijuana and methamphetamine.

Deputies also found a loaded handgun with ammunition, more methamphetamine, marijuana, suboxone pills and drug paraphernalia. $221 was also found, which deputies believe to be related to illegal drug sales.

A total of 25 grams of meth was seized, which had a street value of $2,500.

Bingham was charged with Driving Too Slow for Traffic Conditions/Minimum Speed Limit, Careless Driving, DUI 2nd Offense, Driving DUI Suspended License – 1st Offense (Aggravated Circumstances), Possession of Marijuana, Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Possession Controlled Substance 2nd Degree (Drug Unspecified). Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon, Tampering With Physical Evidence,  Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Produce Insurance Card.

Ringstaff was also charged with Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (> OR = 2 grams Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia – BUY/POSSESS

Both Bingham and Ringstaff were taken to the McCracken County Jail.

