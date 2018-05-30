New colorectal screening guidelines now for 45-year-olds - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New colorectal screening guidelines now for 45-year-olds

The American Cancer Society has released an updated guideline for colorectal cancer screenings. 

The new guideline changes recommend that people at the age of 45 should get a screening test. 

Previously, the guideline recommended screening at 50-years-old.

Dr. Brent Keller is a specialist in Gastroenterology. He said the American Cancer Society based these guidelines on the National Cancer Registry which showed a significant increase in colorectal cancer in the age between 40 to 49-year-olds, especially those between 45 to 49-years-old.

"This is going to pick up colon cancers sooner and I think it's going to save some lives," Keller stated. 

Keller stated that there will be an estimated 17,000 people will be diagnosed under the age of 50 if people adhere to the new guidelines. 

"I think that it will certainly curb those number and help drop the instances of colon cancer in that population as it has done in the population group of 55 and older," Keller added. 

Keller stated that there is nothing bad with this new guideline as he said that more people will get screened. 

"There's certainly a rise of colon cancer in this age group," Keller said. "It will help prevent colon cancer in patients, 45 to 50 that would otherwise get missed."

