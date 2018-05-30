Mosquitoes tests positive for West Nile virus in IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mosquitoes tests positive for West Nile virus in IL

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
The first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus in Illinois for 2018 has been reported (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) -

The first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus in Illinois for 2018 has been reported according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The mosquitoes were collected on May 25 in Glenview and Morton Grove, Ill.  No human cases of West Nile virus have been reported this year according to IDPH.

“As we see higher temperatures, we will start to see more West Nile virus activity,” said IDPH Director Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D.  “Although we see West Nile virus in Illinois every year, don’t become complacent.  It’s easy to take precautions to protect yourself by wearing insect repellent and getting rid of standing water around your home.”  

In 2017, 63 Illinois counties reported a West Nile virus positive mosquito batch, bird and/or human cases. There were 90 reported human cases.

Precautions include keeping windows and doors shut, wear repellant and report stagnant water. 

