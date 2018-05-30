KY man arrested for 2 vehicle thefts

Chad Allen Wiggins, 37, of Sedalia was arrested on Wednesday (Source: Graves County Jail)

A western Kentucky man has been arrested for two separate vehicle thefts.

Chad Allen Wiggins, 37, of Sedalia was arrested on Wednesday, May 30 after he was found hiding in a vehicle in the parking lot of a factory north of Mayfield.

Shortly before 6 a.m., a deputy got a report of a gas drive off from Fristoe's Market in Folsomdale. The vehicle had been stolen overnight from Sedalia. The owner of the vehicle did not know the vehicle was stolen.

The market owner got video of the drive off. It was reported that the suspect had a gun.

The vehicle was found behind grain bins between Sedalia and Cuba.

An investigation showed the suspect was connected to a stolen truck theft in Pryorsburg in November 2017.

Residents and business owners helped in the search.

Wiggins faces a number of charges including, unlawful taking, theft, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Charges from 2017 include, theft burglary, meth possession, fleeing/evading police and drug paraphernalia possession.

