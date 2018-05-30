KY man arrested for 2 vehicle thefts - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KY man arrested for 2 vehicle thefts

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Chad Allen Wiggins, 37, of Sedalia was arrested on Wednesday (Source: Graves County Jail) Chad Allen Wiggins, 37, of Sedalia was arrested on Wednesday (Source: Graves County Jail)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A western Kentucky man has been arrested for two separate vehicle thefts.

Chad Allen Wiggins, 37, of Sedalia was arrested on Wednesday, May 30 after he was found hiding in a vehicle in the parking lot of a factory north of Mayfield. 

Shortly before 6 a.m., a deputy got a report of a gas drive off from Fristoe's Market in Folsomdale. The vehicle had been stolen overnight from Sedalia. The owner of the vehicle did not know the vehicle was stolen.

The market owner got video of the drive off. It was reported that the suspect had a gun.

The vehicle was found behind grain bins between Sedalia and Cuba.

An investigation showed the suspect was connected to a stolen truck theft in Pryorsburg in November 2017.

Residents and business owners helped in the search.

Wiggins faces a number of charges including, unlawful taking, theft, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Charges from 2017 include, theft burglary, meth possession, fleeing/evading police and drug paraphernalia possession.

    State law makers reflect on MO Governors announcement

    Kathy Swan (Source: www.house.mo.gov)Kathy Swan (Source: www.house.mo.gov)
    How did the Governor's legal troubles affect the state legislature, and how will it change the Missouri GOP moving forward. Kathy Swan talked with KFVS today about the last few months and what's next. Swan said she felt the legislature was not affected and says the number of bills they passed is proof. This past session they passed 149 bills. That's up near double from the previous session where they only made it through 76. But as far as the GOP's future goes, it's too e...
    Person of interest in Massac Co., IL shooting in custody

    Person of interest in Massac Co., IL shooting in custody

    Police are looking for Charles Anderson (Source: ISP)Police are looking for Charles Anderson (Source: ISP)

    ISP is asking residents in the Unionville area to lock the doors to their residence, vehicles, and be on the watch for the man.

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County, KY

    Calvin Bingham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Calvin Bingham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Two people were arrested following a traffic stop in McCracken County, Ky. on May 30 at 12:14 a.m.

