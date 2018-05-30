MO state tournament High School soccer scores - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO state tournament High School soccer scores

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Here are the scores from the state tournament soccer scores in Missouri on May 30.
Here are the scores from the girls' state tournament soccer scores in Missouri on May 30.

Class 1 State Semifinal

St. Vincent 5
Lone Oak 1

Class 2 State Semifinal

Notre Dame 1
St. Pius X 0

