The Malden, Missouri High School baseball team is playing Strafford for the Class 3 State Title.

The Green Wave defeated Holden, Mo. 9-3 in the State Class 3 State Tournament on Tuesday, May 29.

Malden wins its first State Championship in school history's defeating Strafford 9-8.

