Cardinals fall 3-2 to Brewers as they end road trip

Right-hander Alex Reyes was activated from the 60-day disabled list (Source: KFVS)

The St. Louis Cardinals played the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday afternoon, May 30.

The Cardinals activated Alex Reyes who pitched four innings allowing three hits and zero runs in four innings.

Brewers Christian Yelich drove in the first run in the fifth on a fielder's choice (1-0 Brewers).

Cardinals' Harrison Badar homered in the 7th to tie it up 1-1.

Tommy Pham helps the Cardinals take the lead with a sac fly in the fifth, scoring Dexter Fowler (2-1 Cardinals).

Christian Yelich tied thing up in the seventh with a solo home run 2-2.

Orlando Arcia singled in a run in the seventh to give Brewers the 3-2 lead.

Cardinals fall 3-2 as the Brewers wins the series.

