Trial set for southern IL man accused of killing his wife - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Trial set for southern IL man accused of killing his wife

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Brian Burns trial date has been set (Source: Saline Co. Sheriff's Office) Brian Burns trial date has been set (Source: Saline Co. Sheriff's Office)
HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) -

A Harrisburg, Illinois doctor accused of killing his wife has a new court date set for September 2018. 

According to Saline County State's Attorney Jason Olson, the pre-trial date was set for Dr. Brian Burns is August 31, 2018, with a jury trial set for September 19 in Harrisburg.

Burns is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealing a homicide.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Olsen said at the last court date Burns' attorney Duane Verity alluded that he is considering filing for a change of venue, but as of today that hasn't happened.

According to court documents, Brian Burns shot Carla Burns and then knowingly concealed her death by burning her body and spreading the ashes.

A judge in Saline County, Illinois has entered a $10 million wrongful death verdict against Dr. Brian Burns.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • State law makers reflect on MO Governors announcement

    State law makers reflect on MO Governors announcement

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-05-31 03:26:48 GMT
    Kathy Swan (Source: www.house.mo.gov)Kathy Swan (Source: www.house.mo.gov)
    Kathy Swan (Source: www.house.mo.gov)Kathy Swan (Source: www.house.mo.gov)
    How did the Governor's legal troubles affect the state legislature, and how will it change the Missouri GOP moving forward. Kathy Swan talked with KFVS today about the last few months and what's next. Swan said she felt the legislature was not affected and says the number of bills they passed is proof. This past session they passed 149 bills. That's up near double from the previous session where they only made it through 76. But as far as the GOP's future goes, it's too e...
    How did the Governor's legal troubles affect the state legislature, and how will it change the Missouri GOP moving forward. Kathy Swan talked with KFVS today about the last few months and what's next. Swan said she felt the legislature was not affected and says the number of bills they passed is proof. This past session they passed 149 bills. That's up near double from the previous session where they only made it through 76. But as far as the GOP's future goes, it's too e...

  • breaking

    Person of interest in Massac Co., IL shooting in custody

    Person of interest in Massac Co., IL shooting in custody

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:26 PM EDT2018-05-31 02:26:18 GMT
    Police are looking for Charles Anderson (Source: ISP)Police are looking for Charles Anderson (Source: ISP)

    ISP is asking residents in the Unionville area to lock the doors to their residence, vehicles, and be on the watch for the man.

    ISP is asking residents in the Unionville area to lock the doors to their residence, vehicles, and be on the watch for the man.

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County, KY

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County, KY

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 9:35 PM EDT2018-05-31 01:35:09 GMT
    Calvin Bingham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Calvin Bingham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Calvin Bingham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Calvin Bingham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people were arrested following a traffic stop in McCracken County, Ky. on May 30 at 12:14 a.m.

    Two people were arrested following a traffic stop in McCracken County, Ky. on May 30 at 12:14 a.m.

    •   
Powered by Frankly