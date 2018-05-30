Cards' Alex Reyes returns from Tommy John surgery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cards' Alex Reyes returns from Tommy John surgery

Right-hander Alex Reyes was activated from the 60-day disabled list (Source: KFVS) Right-hander Alex Reyes was activated from the 60-day disabled list (Source: KFVS)

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Right-hander Alex Reyes was activated from the 60-day disabled list by the St. Louis Cardinals after recovering from Tommy John surgery and was set to start against Milwaukee in his first major league appearance since Sept. 29, 2016.

Reyes was 4-1 with a 1.57 ERA two years ago, beating the Chicago Cubs three times and striking out 52 in 46 innings. Reyes felt pain during a pre-spring training bullpen session in February 2017 and was operated on by Cardinals head orthopedic physician Dr. George Paletta.

23-year-old right-hander, Reyes was 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA in four minor league injury rehabilitation starts this month at Class A Palm Beach and Peoria, Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis. He struck out 44 in 23 innings.

Right-hander Mike Mayers was optioned to Memphis before Wednesday's game and right-hander Dominic Leone, out since May 5 with right upper arm nerve irritation, was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

