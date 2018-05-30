Missouri boy back home to recover from baseball accident - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri boy back home to recover from baseball accident

DIAMOND, Mo. (AP) - A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized after being hit by a foul ball at a Missouri college baseball game is recovering at home and preparing to throw out a first pitch at the same stadium where he was injured.

Dawson Hirshey, of Diamond, suffered a brain bleed after he was hit by the ball during an April 13 at a Missouri Southern State University baseball game.

The Joplin Globe reports Dawson returned home last week after spending weeks at a Kansas City hospital. He wears a special hat to protect the spot where part of his skull was removed and walks with the help of a leg brace while continuing occupational and physical therapy.

Dawson will throw out the first pitch Friday at a Joplin Outlaws' game at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin.

