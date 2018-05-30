Authorities unsure of boat driver in crash that killed 3 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Authorities unsure of boat driver in crash that killed 3

CAMDEN, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a Kansas man who initially was said to be the driver of a boat that crashed on the Lake of the Ozarks - killing three of his friends - was not the driver.

The Camden County prosecutor's office said Wednesday Hayden Frazier of Overland Park, Kansas, was a passenger when the boat hit a rock bluff on the Lake of the Ozarks May 19.

The Kansas City Star reports the prosecutor's office would not provide information on who was driving the boat.

Those killed were 23-year-old Joseph LeMark and 24-year-old Daniel Lewis, both of Overland Park, and 21-year-old Hailey Hochanadel, of Olathe.

Frazier and 21-year-old Ashley Lamb, of Olathe, were injured.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    How did the Governor's legal troubles affect the state legislature, and how will it change the Missouri GOP moving forward. Kathy Swan talked with KFVS today about the last few months and what's next. Swan said she felt the legislature was not affected and says the number of bills they passed is proof. This past session they passed 149 bills. That's up near double from the previous session where they only made it through 76. But as far as the GOP's future goes, it's too e...
