Authorities unsure of boat driver in crash that killed 3

CAMDEN, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a Kansas man who initially was said to be the driver of a boat that crashed on the Lake of the Ozarks - killing three of his friends - was not the driver.

The Camden County prosecutor's office said Wednesday Hayden Frazier of Overland Park, Kansas, was a passenger when the boat hit a rock bluff on the Lake of the Ozarks May 19.

The Kansas City Star reports the prosecutor's office would not provide information on who was driving the boat.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol also changed its accident report to say the boat's driver is unknown.

Those killed were 23-year-old Joseph LeMark and 24-year-old Daniel Lewis, both of Overland Park, and 21-year-old Hailey Hochanadel, of Olathe.

Frazier and 21-year-old Ashley Lamb, of Olathe, were injured.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

