Authorities unsure of boat driver in crash that killed 3

ISP is asking residents in the Unionville area to lock the doors to their residence, vehicles, and be on the watch for the man.
Two people were arrested following a traffic stop in McCracken County, Ky. on May 30 at 12:14 a.m.
A spokeswoman for St. Louis' top prosecutor says the office agreed to drop a computer tampering charge against Gov. Eric Greitens after his attorneys suggested he would resign if the case was dismissed.
A special board meeting of the Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees took place in Springfield, Illinois on Wednesday, May 29.
