McConnell: Premature to talk of Trump winning Nobel Prize - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

McConnell: Premature to talk of Trump winning Nobel Prize

The Senate's top leader says it's "premature" to tout President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize (Source: Congress.gov) The Senate's top leader says it's "premature" to tout President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize (Source: Congress.gov)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Senate's top leader says it's "premature" to tout President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in pursuing a peace deal with North Korea.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell chuckled as he mentioned the "chagrin" it would cause the Nobel committee to award Trump the world's most coveted diplomatic prize.

The Republican senator made the comments this week to WHAS-AM in his home state of Kentucky.

U.S. and North Korean officials are continuing talks aimed at salvaging a summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. McConnell says the U.S. should always be "skeptical" when dealing with North Korea, but says it's good that Trump and Kim could meet.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • State law makers reflect on MO Governors announcement

    State law makers reflect on MO Governors announcement

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-05-31 03:26:48 GMT
    Kathy Swan (Source: www.house.mo.gov)Kathy Swan (Source: www.house.mo.gov)
    Kathy Swan (Source: www.house.mo.gov)Kathy Swan (Source: www.house.mo.gov)
    How did the Governor's legal troubles affect the state legislature, and how will it change the Missouri GOP moving forward. Kathy Swan talked with KFVS today about the last few months and what's next. Swan said she felt the legislature was not affected and says the number of bills they passed is proof. This past session they passed 149 bills. That's up near double from the previous session where they only made it through 76. But as far as the GOP's future goes, it's too e...
    How did the Governor's legal troubles affect the state legislature, and how will it change the Missouri GOP moving forward. Kathy Swan talked with KFVS today about the last few months and what's next. Swan said she felt the legislature was not affected and says the number of bills they passed is proof. This past session they passed 149 bills. That's up near double from the previous session where they only made it through 76. But as far as the GOP's future goes, it's too e...

  • breaking

    Person of interest in Massac Co., IL shooting in custody

    Person of interest in Massac Co., IL shooting in custody

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:26 PM EDT2018-05-31 02:26:18 GMT
    Police are looking for Charles Anderson (Source: ISP)Police are looking for Charles Anderson (Source: ISP)

    ISP is asking residents in the Unionville area to lock the doors to their residence, vehicles, and be on the watch for the man.

    ISP is asking residents in the Unionville area to lock the doors to their residence, vehicles, and be on the watch for the man.

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County, KY

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County, KY

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 9:35 PM EDT2018-05-31 01:35:09 GMT
    Calvin Bingham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Calvin Bingham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Calvin Bingham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Calvin Bingham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people were arrested following a traffic stop in McCracken County, Ky. on May 30 at 12:14 a.m.

    Two people were arrested following a traffic stop in McCracken County, Ky. on May 30 at 12:14 a.m.

    •   
Powered by Frankly