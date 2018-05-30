Disabled man hit in face, IL suspect sentenced to department of corrections

ISP is asking residents in the Unionville area to lock the doors to their residence, vehicles, and be on the watch for the man.
Two people were arrested following a traffic stop in McCracken County, Ky. on May 30 at 12:14 a.m.
A spokeswoman for St. Louis' top prosecutor says the office agreed to drop a computer tampering charge against Gov. Eric Greitens after his attorneys suggested he would resign if the case was dismissed.
A special board meeting of the Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees took place in Springfield, Illinois on Wednesday, May 29.
Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.
The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.
A four-year-old girl was killed after a shooting Tuesday night in LaPlace. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about shots fired in the 100 block of Joe Parquet Circle.
A warning from the FBI..Reboot your router to stop Russian-Linked malware.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Dickson woman has been charged in connection with the death of a Dickson County deputy on Wednesday morning.
Tennessee gubernatorial candidate Diane Black said pornography is the "root cause" of school shootings.
Crews are responding to a home in Watauga County Wednesday afternoon after a home collapsed due to flooding and mudslides. The mudslide happened around 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Pine Ridge Road in the Heavenly Mountain subdivision.
Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...
