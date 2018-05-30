Disabled man hit in face, IL suspect sentenced to department of - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Disabled man hit in face, IL suspect sentenced to department of corrections

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Harrisburg man sentenced to Illinois Department of Corrections
HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) -

A Harrisburg, Illinois man has been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections as of Wednesday, May 30.

Saline County Circuit Judge Walden E. Morriss sentenced Dakota C. Arthur, 25, of Harrisburg, Illinois to 5 years in the IDOC with the 1-year mandatory supervised release.

According to court documents, Arthur had entered a plea of guilty to a Class 3 felony charge of aggravated battery.

On August 25, 2017, the Saline County State’s Attorney’s Office filed charges against Arthur after an incident in which Arthur struck an intellectually disabled Harrisburg man in the face, causing injuries to the victim.

The investigation of Arthur’s case was led by Ofc. Zach Popetz of the Harrisburg Police Department. State’s Attorney, Jayson Clark, led the successful prosecution of Arthur. 

