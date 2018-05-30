Disabled man hit in face, IL suspect sentenced to department of corrections

Kathy Swan (Source: www.house.mo.gov)

Kathy Swan (Source: www.house.mo.gov)

How did the Governor's legal troubles affect the state legislature, and how will it change the Missouri GOP moving forward. Kathy Swan talked with KFVS today about the last few months and what's next. Swan said she felt the legislature was not affected and says the number of bills they passed is proof. This past session they passed 149 bills. That's up near double from the previous session where they only made it through 76. But as far as the GOP's future goes, it's too e...