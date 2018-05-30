Fairview Heights man sentenced to prison on two Jackson County, IL cases

A Fairview Heights man was sentenced to prison on two Jackson County cases on Wednesday, May 30.

39-year-old Brian Radley was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections

On December 7, 2016, Murphysboro Police officers arrested Radley for a violation of an order of protection.

Radley pled guilty to Possession of a Controlled Substance, a class 4 felony, and was placed on probation for 24 months, with certain terms imposed by the Cout with which he was to comply.

On October 4, 2017, Murphysboro Police officers responded to a call for assistance from a female who had previously lived with Radley.

The victim told police that Radley approached her as she sat in a vehicle and then pushed her onto a bed once they went inside a residence.

On January 16, 2018, Radley pled guilty to a charge of the domestic battery, a charge which had been elevated to a Class 4 Felony because he had previously been convicted of domestic battery. He was placed on probation for a period of 24 months, with certain terms imposed by the Court with which he was to comply. He did not comply with the terms as ordered, and a Petition to Revoke his Probation was filed.

Radley entered admissions to the each of the Petitions to Revoke on May 29, 2018. He was resentenced to serve two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for each offense, which will be served concurrently and followed by a total of four years of Mandatory Supervised Release.

Both investigations were conducted by the Murphysboro Police Department.

