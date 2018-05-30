Man accused of killing Dickson Co., TN deputy in custody - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man accused of killing Dickson Co., TN deputy in custody

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Steven Wiggins was wanted in the shooting death of a TN deputy (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) Steven Wiggins was wanted in the shooting death of a TN deputy (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
TENNESSEE (KFVS) -

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has arrested Steven Wiggins who accused of killing Dickson County, Tennessee deputy.

They also arrested one woman in connection in the shooting investigation. 

TBI arrested  38-year-old Erika Castro-Miles. She is charged with first-degree murder in the case. TBI officials said she participated in the shooting with Wiggins.

Officials searched for three days for Wiggins in connection with the shooting.

They warned that he was armed and dangerous. 

A reward of thousands of dollars was offered for information leading to his arrest.

The victim, Sgt. Daniel Baker, was taken to the Medical Examiner's office in Nashville. A procession of law enforcement officers provided an escort.

