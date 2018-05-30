Armed, dangerous man wanted, woman arrested in Dickson Co., TN deputy shooting death

Steven Wiggins is wanted in the shooting death of a TN deputy (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested one person in connection with the shooting death of a Dickson County deputy

Late last night, TBI arrested 38-year-old Erika Castro-Miles. She is charged with first-degree murder in the case. TBI officials said she participated in the shooting with Steven Wiggins.

Officials are searching for Wiggins in connection with the shooting.

They said he is armed and dangerous.

You are asked to call law enforcement if you see Wiggins. A 12 thousand five hundred dollar reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

The victim, Sgt. Daniel Baker, was taken to the Medical Examiner's office in Nashville. A procession of law enforcement officers provided an escort.

Here's the verbatim statement offered by Acting Director Jason Locke during this afternoon's news conference in Dickson County.



READ MORE: https://t.co/mectIs4N7R — TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 30, 2018

