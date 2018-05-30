Armed, dangerous man wanted in Dickson Co., TN deputy shooting d - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Armed, dangerous man wanted in Dickson Co., TN deputy shooting death

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Steven Wiggins is wanted in the shooting death of a TN deputy (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) Steven Wiggins is wanted in the shooting death of a TN deputy (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
TENNESSEE (KFVS) -

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a man in connection with the shooting death of a Dickson County, Tennessee deputy. 

Officials are searching for Steven Wiggins as the person-of-interest in the shooting.

They said he is armed and dangerous. 

You are asked to call law enforcement if you see Wiggins.

The victim, Sgt. Daniel Baker, was taken to the Medical Examiner's office in Nashville. A procession of law enforcement officers provided an escort.

  • State law makers reflect on MO Governors announcement

    How did the Governor's legal troubles affect the state legislature, and how will it change the Missouri GOP moving forward. Kathy Swan talked with KFVS today about the last few months and what's next. Swan said she felt the legislature was not affected and says the number of bills they passed is proof. This past session they passed 149 bills. That's up near double from the previous session where they only made it through 76. But as far as the GOP's future goes, it's too e...
    Person of interest in Massac Co., IL shooting in custody

    ISP is asking residents in the Unionville area to lock the doors to their residence, vehicles, and be on the watch for the man.

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County, KY

    Two people were arrested following a traffic stop in McCracken County, Ky. on May 30 at 12:14 a.m.

