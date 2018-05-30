Northbound lanes open on Purchase Parkway in Marshall Co., KY af - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Northbound lanes open on Purchase Parkway in Marshall Co., KY after semi crash

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Part of Purchase Parkway has been blocked due to a crash (Source: KYTC) Part of Purchase Parkway has been blocked due to a crash (Source: KYTC)
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A semi-truck crash is no longer blocking the northbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway near the US 641 Spur Interchange near Benton in Marshall County, Kentucky.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said the Marshall County Emergency Management reported the crash. 

Officials said the recovery crew worked along the right-of-way with traffic restricted to one lane near the 42-mile marker.

Starting around 7:30 a.m., the northbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway were closed at this crash site for what is expected to be about 30 minutes to remove the truck.  

Motorists may self-detour via KY 58 and US 641 to the KY 348 Exit 43 Interchange at Benton. 

