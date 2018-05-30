Stormy Thursday evening leaves outages, some damage reported

Tail end of possible tornado crossing the river. Picture taken outside of jackson I 55 (Source: cNews)

A First Alert Action Day was issued for Thursday, May 31 due to severe weather.

There were unconfirmed tornadoes in Union County, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO around 7:50 p.m.

According to Richard Knaup, Director of Cape Girardeau County EMA, there were reports of funnel clouds and signs of damage in Trail of Tears State Park. Knaup had heard reports of a touchdown in Union County.

A tornado watch was effect for portions of Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Arkansas until 8 p.m.

Power outages

Ameren Illinois crews worked throughout the night to restore power to customers impacted by severe thunderstorms in southern Illinois and Missouri. At the peak, approximately 13,800 customers had lost power due to the storms. As of 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, the outage count had been reduced to about 3,000 customers. Ameren Illinois activated its Emergency Operations Center at 1:30 p.m. to coordinate response efforts.

Storm reports

Unofficial storm reports according to the National Weather Service:

Unconfirmed tornado in Union County, Ill. and Cape Girardeau, Mo. around 7:50 p.m.

Dime and quarter size hail and 30 mph winds in Van Buren, Mo.

Hail reported near Freemont, Mo. Quarter sized

Funnel cloud spotted by a trained spotter five miles northwest of Hunter, Mo.

