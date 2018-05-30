FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow due to severe weather

The area outlined in red would have the greatest tornado threat on Thursday based on where an outflow boundary is being advertised. (Source: KFVS)

A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Thursday, May 31 due to severe weather.

According to Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade, most of the Heartland has been upgraded to a slight risk for Thursday.

The best combination of ingredients looks to come together across the Heartland between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday.

We are expecting a few rounds of scattered storms to move through the area throughout the day. The first round will likely move through during the morning hours. At this time, it does not appear these storms will be severe, but as these storms weaken, they will likely leave an outflow boundary somewhere across the Heartland.

During the afternoon hours, as the atmosphere heats up, scattered storms will begin to develop. At the same time, an area of stronger winds in the mild levels will move across the area. This will provide the needed ingredients for severe storms to develop.

The greatest threat with these storms will be hail up to the size of golf balls and winds over 70 miles per hour.

If any storm can develop along the outflow boundary, then there would be an increased chance for a tornado or two.

Again, storms will be scattered. Not everyone will see storms on Thursday.

Please have a way to get warnings as there is a potential for severe weather.

This forecast will likely change depending on where the boundary sets up.

