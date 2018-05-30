A stormy Thursday evening leaves outages, some damage reported

Tail end of possible tornado crossing the river. Picture taken outside of jackson I 55 (Source: cNews)

A First Alert Action Day was issued for Thursday, May 31 due to severe weather.

There were unconfirmed tornadoes in Union County, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO around 7:50 p.m.

According to Richard Knaup, Director of Cape Girardeau County EMA, there were lots of reports of funnel clouds. There are signs of damage in Trail of Tears State Park. Officials have been checking campers. There are no obvious signs of a tornado touching down. Knaup had heard reports of a touchdown in Union County.

Scott Co. authorities reported a number of trees down across roads, but nothing severe.

According to Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade, most of the Heartland had been upgraded to an elevated or enhanced risk of severe storms for Thursday.

A tornado watch was effect for portions of Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Arkansas until 8 p.m.

The line of storms moved through this morning leaving some wind damage and hail across parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

Meadow Heights R-II summer school closed early due to the incoming weather. Click here to check the school closings page.

Ameren Illinois has activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to coordinate power restoration efforts.

As of 11:40 p.m. May 31 Ameren reported numerous customers were without power.

Ameren Missouri and Electric Co-op customers without power:

Cape Girardeau 36

Bollinger County 116

Reynolds County 139

Scott 1,044

Stoddard 107

Wayne County 62

Ameren Illinois customers without power:

Jefferson County 279

Perry 254

Randolph 192

Ameren Illinois crews worked throughout the afternoon and will continue to work this evening to restore power to customers impacted by severe thunderstorms in southern Illinois today. At the peak, approximately 13,800 customers had lost power due to the storms. As of 9:30 p.m., the outage count had been reduced to approximately 3,000. Ameren Illinois activated its Emergency Operations Center at 1:30 p.m. to coordinate response efforts. Approximately 300 Ameren Illinois workers and contractor crew members are engaged in restoration.

Unofficial storm reports according to the National Weather Service: Unconfirmed tornado in Union County, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO around 7:50 p.m.

Across from Hwy. 91 a tree was down and corn laying flat near Princeton, Ky.

Dime and quarter size hail and 30 mph winds in Van Buren, Mo.

Tree fell across powerlines along Parkview Rd in Hopkinsville, Ky.; trees down 10 miles NE of Hopkinsville.Tree

Water over the road and impassible near Happy Hollow Rd.

Hail reported near Freemont, Mo.Quarter sized

Funnel cloud spotted by a trained spotter five miles northwest of Hunter, Mo.

After this morning’s round of storms, the atmosphere is rapidly becoming conducive for severe weather that includes hail up to 2” in diameter, winds up to 70 MPH, and isolated tornadoes.

Most of the severe weather will move out of the area by 9 p.m.

Temperatures will continue to be warm and muggy. Lows by morning will only be in the middle 60s far north to lower 70s south.

During the afternoon hours, as the atmosphere heats up, scattered storms will begin to develop. At the same time, an area of stronger winds in the mild levels will move across the area. This will provide the needed ingredients for severe storms to develop.

The greatest threat with these storms will be hail up to the size of golf balls and winds over 70 miles per hour.

If any storm can develop along the outflow boundary, then there would be an increased chance for a tornado or two.

Please have a way to get warnings as there is a potential for severe weather.

This forecast will likely change depending on where the boundary sets up.

Friday will be partly cloudy hot and humid. There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs will reach the lower 90s with heat index values approaching 100 degrees.

