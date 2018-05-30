A stormy Thursday evening leaves outages, some damage reported

Tail end of possible tornado crossing the river. Picture taken outside of jackson I 55 (Source: cNews)

A First Alert Action Day was issued for Thursday, May 31 due to severe weather.

As of 5:30 a.m. on Friday, June 1 there is a Severe Thunder Storm warning for Pemiscot County, Missouri until 6:15 a.m.

There were unconfirmed tornadoes in Union County, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO around 7:50 p.m.

According to Richard Knaup, Director of Cape Girardeau County EMA, there were lots of reports of funnel clouds. There are signs of damage in Trail of Tears State Park. Officials have been checking campers. There are no obvious signs of a tornado touching down. Knaup had heard reports of a touchdown in Union County.

Scott Co. authorities reported a number of trees down across roads, but nothing severe.

According to Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade, most of the Heartland had been upgraded to an elevated or enhanced risk of severe storms for Thursday.

A tornado watch was effect for portions of Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Arkansas until 8 p.m.

The line of storms moved through this morning leaving some wind damage and hail across parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

Meadow Heights R-II summer school closed early due to the incoming weather. Click here to check the school closings page.

Ameren Illinois has activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to coordinate power restoration efforts.

As of 5 a.m. June 1 Ameren reported 295 outages in Scott County, Mo and 105 outages in Perry County, Illinois.

Gibson Electric reported that crews were making good progress at 6 a.m. There were 5 outage locations affecting 52 members. Four of the outage locations are in Obion County.

Ameren Illinois crews worked throughout the night to restore power to customers impacted by severe thunderstorms in southern Illinois and Missouri. At the peak, approximately 13,800 customers had lost power due to the storms. As of 9:30 p.m., the outage count had been reduced to about 3,000. Ameren Illinois activated its Emergency Operations Center at 1:30 p.m. to coordinate response efforts. Approximately 300 Ameren Illinois workers and contractor crew members are engaged in restoration.

Unofficial storm reports according to the National Weather Service: Unconfirmed tornado in Union County, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO around 7:50 p.m.

Across from Hwy. 91 a tree was down and corn laying flat near Princeton, Ky.

Dime and quarter size hail and 30 mph winds in Van Buren, Mo.

A tree fell across powerlines along Parkview Rd in Hopkinsville, Ky.; trees down 10 miles NE of Hopkinsville.Tree

Water over the road and impassible near Happy Hollow Rd.

Hail reported near Freemont, Mo. Quarter sized

Funnel cloud spotted by a trained spotter five miles northwest of Hunter, Mo.

After Thursday morning’s round of storms, the atmosphere was rapidly becoming conducive for severe weather that includes hail up to 2 inches in diameter, winds up to 70 MPH, and isolated tornadoes.

Most of the severe weather will moved out of the area by 9 p.m.

Temperatures were warm and muggy. Lows by morning are only in the middle 60s far north to lower 70s south.

During the afternoon hours, as the atmosphere heated up, scattered storms began to develop. At the same time, an area of stronger winds in the mild levels moved across the area. This provided the needed ingredients for severe storms to develop.

Friday will be partly cloudy hot and humid. There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs will reach the lower 90s with heat index values approaching 100 degrees.

We will look ahead to your weekend which may include another chance of severe weather.

