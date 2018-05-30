Crash blocked traffic, caused power outage in Carbondale, IL

Early Wednesday morning on May 30 at around 2:26 a.m. the City of Carbondale Police Department and the City of Carbondale Fire Department responded to the 200 block of East Walnut Street for a crash.

No injuries were reported but officials said the crash damaged a utility pole causing a power outage to a nearby building in the 300 block of South Marion Street.

Two of the three lanes of traffic in the 200 block of East Walnut Street will be closed and only one lane will be open because repairs need to be made to the utility pole.

Please be prepared for slower traffic speeds and traffic congestion on East Walnut Street between South Illinois Avenue and South Marion Street according to officials. Please consider alternate routes.

At this time it is not known when all three lanes on East Walnut Street will be re-opened.

