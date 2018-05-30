Lawmakers optimistic about budget as deadline nears - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lawmakers optimistic about budget as deadline nears

IL lawmakers optimistic about budget deadline (Source: KFVS) IL lawmakers optimistic about budget deadline (Source: KFVS)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois lawmakers are entering the next-to-last day of their spring session and are optimistic about meeting their deadline for a state budget.

Budget negotiators won't say whether they'll be ready to take action on the spending plan when they convene Wednesday. But they say the operations side of an estimated $39 billion spending plan is in the hands of legislative leaders.

Democratic negotiators say questions remain over a capital construction plan. They are focusing on which projects are priorities and the source of funding.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's call for a $248 million reconstruction of the Quincy veterans home is still in the mix.

Lawmakers also have a list of other unresolved issues. They include gun restrictions and a reinstatement of the death penalty added to legislation by Rauner.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly