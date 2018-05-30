Fallen tree removed from Mt. Auburn Rd. in Cape Girardeau, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fallen tree removed from Mt. Auburn Rd. in Cape Girardeau, MO

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
A Cape Girardeau road is blocked due to a fallen tree (Source: KFVS) A Cape Girardeau road is blocked due to a fallen tree (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A fallen tree has been removed from Mt. Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, Missouri as of 5:45 a.m. on May 30.

This was near Kimberly Drive and the tree blocked three lanes of traffic. 

Crews were on scene to direct traffic and remove the tree. 

Drivers were asked to avoid the area if possible.

