What you need to know May 30

Good morning, it is Wednesday, May 30.

First Alert Forecast

We have rain on the radar this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer said some of our counties are still under a flash flood watch.

Some places in the Heartland already received two inches of rain. The watch is only in effect in our most eastern counties. The remnants of Alberto will continue to track over those counties.

Some places could see gusty winds of 30-40 mph in our eastern counties. Rain chances will continue to decrease as the morning continues.

We are outlooked for severe weather on Thursday. Damaging winds and hail are the biggest threat that day.

The weekend system is slowing down. The best rain chances look like Saturday night into Sunday. It still looks like a cool down could happen after the system moves through.

Making headlines

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announced his resignation, effective June 1.

Several fire departments responded to a car fire in Fruitland, MO on Tuesday, May 29.

Getting a liquor license is now easier in the city of Carbondale, Illinois.

US 60 was blocked early Wednesday morning due to a structure fire in Livingston County, Kentucky.

The Illinois House has voted against increasing the smoking age from 18 to 21.

Trending web stories

A televangelist is asking disciples to "pray about becoming a partner" to his mission of obtaining a $54 million private jet.

A cancer survivor and his dog find lost golf balls for charity in Minnesota.

