US 60 in Livingston Co., KY open after structure fire

An early morning structure caused traffic to stop along US 60. (Source: Raycom Media)

US 60 was blocked early Wednesday morning due to a structure fire in Livingston County, Kentucky.

Ky Transportation Cabinet crews said firefighters had water lines across the highway at the 11 mile-marker.

Traffic was detoured via KY 937/Cut Off Road and KY 453.

The site is open to one lane of traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers.

Fire department crews cleared the roadway.

