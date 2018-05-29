Multiple fire departments respond to vehicle fire in Fruitland, MO

Several fire departments responded to a car fire in Fruitland, MO on Tuesday, May 29.

According to the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, at 5:36 p.m. firefighters received a call of a fire at Curious Kids Daycare.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

When firefighters arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames and about 10 feet away from the building. Staff at the daycare attempted to put out the fire with extinguishers while evacuating the children from the building.

Firefighters quickly worked to prevent the fire from getting to the building. The vehicle was a total loss and is considered to be a mechanical failure.

Jackson Fire Rescue, East County Fire Protection District, Millersville Rural Fire Protection District, Gordonville Fire Protection District, and Cape County Private Ambulance all assisted in this fire due to how close it was to the building and high fire risk conditions.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.